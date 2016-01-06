See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
Michael Lentz, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Michael Lentz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Michael Lentz works at DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haven Behavioral Hospital of Albuquerque
    5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7594
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)
    2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7724
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2016
    Always listens and is very caring and knows what he is doing. Good with kids. Staff is very nice.
    Alycia in Albuquerque, NM — Jan 06, 2016
    About Michael Lentz, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770597510
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Lentz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Lentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Lentz works at DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Michael Lentz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Michael Lentz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Lentz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Lentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Lentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
