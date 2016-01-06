Michael Lentz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Lentz, PA
Overview
Michael Lentz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Michael Lentz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Haven Behavioral Hospital of Albuquerque5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 262-7594Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7724Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Lentz?
Always listens and is very caring and knows what he is doing. Good with kids. Staff is very nice.
About Michael Lentz, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770597510
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Lentz accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Lentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Lentz works at
4 patients have reviewed Michael Lentz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Lentz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Lentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Lentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.