Dr. Lewandowski accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Lewandowski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lewandowski, PHD is a Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Lewandowski works at
Locations
Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC5421 Kietzke Ln Ste 101, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 828-2955
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him twice related to my pain management doctor asking for an psychological evaluation. He was pleasant and gave me an in depth evaluation the first visit & saw me again for an update for my pain management again and he was thorough & appropriately knowledgable and understanding. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Michael Lewandowski, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043387012
