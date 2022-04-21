See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Michael Loga, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Michael Loga, MSN

Michael Loga, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Michael Loga works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michael Loga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2108 E 3rd St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Very knowledgeable and thorough. He listens carefully and integrates the patient's descriptions with the lab reports and generates an effective treatment. He helped me very much.
    Photo: Michael Loga, MSN
    About Michael Loga, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1427147461
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

