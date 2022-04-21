Michael Loga, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Loga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Loga, MSN
Overview of Michael Loga, MSN
Michael Loga, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Michael Loga works at
Michael Loga's Office Locations
-
1
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2108 E 3rd St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Loga?
Very knowledgeable and thorough. He listens carefully and integrates the patient's descriptions with the lab reports and generates an effective treatment. He helped me very much.
About Michael Loga, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1427147461
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Loga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Loga accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michael Loga using Healthline FindCare.
Michael Loga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Loga works at
2 patients have reviewed Michael Loga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Loga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Loga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Loga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.