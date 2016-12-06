See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Michael Macek, OD

Optometry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Macek, OD

Dr. Michael Macek, OD is an Optometrist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.

Dr. Macek works at Downers Grove Eye Center PC in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Larson Eye Center
    4958 Forest Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 737-1001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Disease
Eyeglasses
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Disease
Eyeglasses

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2016
    For a number of years I had been experiencing some shadowing vision. Dr. Macek listened to my symptoms, carefully & thoroughly examined my eyes. Dr. Macek could reassure me what was causing the problem. He spent a lot of time with me determining the correct measurement & strength for my new lens. I decided that I would order my new lens and glasses through DG Eye Center. I am so pleased with my new glasses, and have never seen this well. Thank you Dr. Macek & Staff for making a big difference.
    Marge Holmstrom in Downers Grove IL — Dec 06, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Macek, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376550061
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Illinois University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Macek, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macek works at Downers Grove Eye Center PC in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Macek’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Macek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

