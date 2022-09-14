Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majerczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD
Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD is an Optometrist in Bend, OR. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Majerczyk's Office Locations
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-2811
Old Mill District Clinic815 Sw Bond St, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is GREAT!
About Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598911299
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majerczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majerczyk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majerczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Majerczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majerczyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majerczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majerczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.