Overview of Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD

Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD is an Optometrist in Bend, OR. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Majerczyk works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.