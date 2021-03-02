Michael Mallatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Mallatt, PA
Overview
Michael Mallatt, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA.
Locations
One Medical Group220 Montgomery St Ste 1212, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (415) 392-8200
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, welcoming and efficient
About Michael Mallatt, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669409876
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Mallatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michael Mallatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Mallatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Mallatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Mallatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.