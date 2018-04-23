Michael Maniacci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Maniacci, PSY
Overview
Michael Maniacci, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
- 1 333 N Michigan Ave Ste 602, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 658-1315
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maniacci has helped myself and my family immensely over the years. He has a way of getting to the heart of the problem that no other therapist I’ve seen (there have been a few) has been able to do. So incredibly thankful for him!
About Michael Maniacci, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841512589
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Michael Maniacci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Maniacci.
