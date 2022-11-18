Dr. Michael Martin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Martin, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Martin, OD
Dr. Michael Martin, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Oro Valley10195 N Oracle Rd Ste 125, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 210-7634
-
2
Tucson698 E Wetmore Rd Ste 301, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 210-7634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Admar
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CRS
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin staff is friendly & competent. Dr. Martin has helped my husband & I several times when we have had problems.
About Dr. Michael Martin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- 1598840217
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
