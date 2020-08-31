See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cranston, RI
Michael Martino, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Martino, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine Physician Associate Program and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.

Michael Martino works at James K Cardi MD Inc in Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James K Cardi MD
    677 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 942-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2020
    Dr. Martino is patient and understanding. I am afraid of doctors and Dr. Martino goes out of his way to make me comfortable. He explains everything and takes his time . If I could give him 10 stars I would.
    Dennise Sayles — Aug 31, 2020
    About Michael Martino, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275507147
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Medicine Physician Associate Program
    Undergraduate School
    • College of the Holy Cross
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Martino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Martino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Martino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Martino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Martino works at James K Cardi MD Inc in Cranston, RI. View the full address on Michael Martino’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Michael Martino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Martino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Martino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Martino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

