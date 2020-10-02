Dr. Michael McCartney, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCartney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCartney, DC
Dr. Michael McCartney, DC is a Chiropractor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Michael R. Mccartney Dc PC10752 N 89th Pl Ste 228, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 661-1977
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Amazingly phenomenal. I have been to a couple chiropractors previously, however when I had a twist and fall yesterday 9/28/20 I was in excruciating back pain and had a pinch running from my lower back to my knee. My husband highly recommended Dr. McCartney. I was hesitant as their office is 30+ miles from home. My husband is commonly on the East side of town, so it is likely to be more convenient for him. I decided to visit their office. They got me in immediately. I was overly pleased with them. I left the office being able to walk without pain. He made a couple recommendations on other areas of my health that I knew about, but I did not disclose with their office. I cannot say enough wonderful things, and my husband was right! PS: the office building looks like an apartment building, I drove right by the location. It is a hidden treasure that is so worth the time!!!
- University Of California
Dr. McCartney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCartney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
