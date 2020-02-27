See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Dimas, CA
Michael McClary, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael McClary, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Dimas, CA. 

Michael McClary works at Bonita Counseling Center in San Dimas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bonita Counseling Center
    425 W Bonita Ave Ste 204, San Dimas, CA 91773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 665-0226

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 27, 2020
    My experience was wonderful . He’s very helpful and he was instrumental in helping me with my situation
    Arti — Feb 27, 2020
    About Michael McClary, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1245371053
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael McClary, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael McClary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael McClary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael McClary works at Bonita Counseling Center in San Dimas, CA. View the full address on Michael McClary’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Michael McClary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael McClary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael McClary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael McClary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

