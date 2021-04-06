Dr. Michael McGowan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGowan, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McGowan, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. McGowan works at
Locations
Michael Mcgowan10229 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 225-3236
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When you go through almost every horrible thing that a person can experience in life all at one time it takes it’s toll. Dr. McGowan has helped me tremendously to work through some very painful things by just listening and validating my perspective. I recommend him as he’s very much about helping his patients and protecting their right to privacy of their treatments. I trust him and that’s so vital to any therapy because without trust they cannot help you work through the things you need to.
About Dr. Michael McGowan, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245567726
Education & Certifications
- 2001|Chicago-Reed Mh Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McGowan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.