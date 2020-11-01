Dr. Michael McKinney I, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McKinney I, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael McKinney I, DC is a Chiropractor in San Diego, CA.
Dr. McKinney I works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uptown Acupuncture Inc.842 Washington St Ste A, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 295-8073
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinney I?
I have been going to Dr. McKinney for many years. He is the best Chiropractor I have gone to. Kind and interested in his patients well-being. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael McKinney I, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1043226210
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney I accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney I works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.