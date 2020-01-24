Dr. McNeil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael McNeil, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael McNeil, PHD is a Psychologist in Abilene, TX.
Dr. McNeil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ministry of Counseling and Enrichment1502 N 1st St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 672-9999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNeil?
He is a wonderful Dr. I would recommend him anytime.
About Dr. Michael McNeil, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1124312301
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeil works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.