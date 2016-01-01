Michael McWhirter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michael McWhirter, PA-C
Overview
Michael McWhirter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Cruces, NM.
Michael McWhirter works at
Locations
Ben Archer Health Center Pharmacy1600 Thorpe Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Directions (575) 382-9292
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Michael McWhirter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205829850
Michael McWhirter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael McWhirter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michael McWhirter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael McWhirter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael McWhirter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael McWhirter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.