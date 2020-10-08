See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Anderson, SC
Dr. Michael Milici, OD

Optometry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Milici, OD

Dr. Michael Milici, OD is an Optometrist in Anderson, SC. 

Dr. Milici works at Dr. Michael Milici & Associates L.l.c. in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Milici's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Michael Milici & Associates L.l.c.
    3812 Liberty Hwy Ste 1, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 225-0474

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 08, 2020
Dr. Malici is very professional and very friendly. He always answers our questions so we understand the answers as well as explains the whole process. He always works well with my children to insure the get the best prescription for their eyes. We drove over an hour to see him after moving, best eye doctor around!
Amanda — Oct 08, 2020
About Dr. Michael Milici, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255432720
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

