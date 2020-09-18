See All Clinical Psychologists in El Dorado Hills, CA
Michael Molyn, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michael Molyn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with The Institute Of Living Hospital

Michael Molyn works at El Dorado Hills Psychological Center in El Dorado Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Horizons Child & Family Services
    5000 Windplay Dr Ste 1, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 941-6611
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Sep 18, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Molyn for over 6 years. Even after working through the immediate issues I was facing, I have come back ever since as he has made an impact in every aspect of my life. Highly recommend him as a provider.
    mr916 — Sep 18, 2020
    About Michael Molyn, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023159191
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Institute Of Living Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • TRINITY COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Molyn, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Molyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Molyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Molyn works at El Dorado Hills Psychological Center in El Dorado Hills, CA. View the full address on Michael Molyn’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Michael Molyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Molyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Molyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Molyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

