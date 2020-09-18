Michael Molyn, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Molyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Molyn, PSY
Overview
Michael Molyn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with The Institute Of Living Hospital
Michael Molyn works at
Locations
New Horizons Child & Family Services5000 Windplay Dr Ste 1, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Directions (916) 941-6611
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Molyn for over 6 years. Even after working through the immediate issues I was facing, I have come back ever since as he has made an impact in every aspect of my life. Highly recommend him as a provider.
About Michael Molyn, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023159191
Education & Certifications
- The Institute Of Living Hospital
- TRINITY COLLEGE
