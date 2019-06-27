Michael Monic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Monic, LMFT
Overview
Michael Monic, LMFT is a Counselor in Jennings, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 714 N Main St Ste B, Jennings, LA 70546 Directions (337) 824-5595
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Monic?
Theres a reason I drive 45 minutes to see him. He is well worth the trip! I've seen a fair few of other counselors but he is amazing. Thorough, kind, and goes above for his patients. I'll always come here!
About Michael Monic, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1942366505
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Monic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michael Monic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Monic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Monic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Monic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.