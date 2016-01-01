See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Salinas, CA
Michael Moschella, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michael Moschella, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
1.4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Michael Moschella, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salinas, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Su Maung, MFTI
Su Maung, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    5 E Gabilan St Ste 211, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 759-2126

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michael Moschella?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michael Moschella, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Michael Moschella, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michael Moschella to family and friends

Michael Moschella's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michael Moschella

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Moschella, LMFT.

About Michael Moschella, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629294277
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Moschella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Michael Moschella. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Moschella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Moschella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Moschella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Michael Moschella, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.