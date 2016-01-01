Michael Murphy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Murphy, PA-C
Overview
Michael Murphy, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Michael Murphy works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Mountain Island10816 Black Dog Ln Ste 160, Charlotte, NC 28214 Directions (704) 908-2647
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Murphy?
About Michael Murphy, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1649257601
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Murphy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michael Murphy using Healthline FindCare.
Michael Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Murphy works at
Michael Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.