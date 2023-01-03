See All Chiropractors in Belmar, NJ
Dr. Michael Najar, DC

Chiropractic
4.9 (284)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Najar, DC is a Chiropractor in Belmar, NJ. They graduated from Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic.

Dr. Najar works at Ideal Chiropractic Center in Belmar, NJ with other offices in Howell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Belmar Chiropractic Center
    919 Main St, Belmar, NJ 07719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 303-0338
  2. 2
    Ideal Chiropractic Center
    2907 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 416-4617
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CNA
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthgram
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • National Benefit Plans
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Nylcare Health Plans
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • QualCare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company
    • USA Health Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Jan 03, 2023
    Dr. Najar was able to clearly explain the issues causing my neck and shoulder pain and successfully treat them.
    Jan Weiner — Jan 03, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Najar, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265529093
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Najar, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Najar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    284 patients have reviewed Dr. Najar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

