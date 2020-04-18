Dr. Newman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Newman, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Newman, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA.
Locations
- 1 1196 S DE ANZA BLVD, San Jose, CA 95129 Directions (408) 996-8717
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic chiropractor. He knows the human body. He has always corrected my back. And he doesn’t say to come back when it’s not needed. I’ve been going to him for many years (only when I feel it’s needed) and highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Michael Newman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1447342415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.