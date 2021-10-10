Michael O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael O'Connell, CFNP
Overview of Michael O'Connell, CFNP
Michael O'Connell, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael O'Connell's Office Locations
- 1 2435 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7798
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
"Dr.Mike" has been my family's PCP for a few years now. He is amazing, never felt so comfortable with a medical provider.
About Michael O'Connell, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447253927
Michael O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Michael O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.