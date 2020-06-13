See All Neuropsychologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Michael Oliveri, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Oliveri, PHD

Dr. Michael Oliveri, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their fellowship with Brown University Medical School & Rhode Island Hospital

Dr. Oliveri works at Michael V Oliveri in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliveri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael V Oliveri
    17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 203, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 536-7878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neuropsychological Testing
Psychological Testing
Neuropsychological Testing
Psychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 13, 2020
    I went in very doubtful that this was gonna be that avenue that could help me. But after meeting with him and all the testIng that he put me through I came out with a better understanding of what maybe causing my issues. The whole team was very professional very respectful to me and my problem. I highly recommend Dr Oliveri and his team.
    Bill H — Jun 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Oliveri, PHD
    About Dr. Michael Oliveri, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1417901885
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University Medical School & Rhode Island Hospital
    • United States Air Force Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Oliveri, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliveri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliveri works at Michael V Oliveri in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Oliveri’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.