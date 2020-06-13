Dr. Michael Oliveri, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Oliveri, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their fellowship with Brown University Medical School & Rhode Island Hospital
Dr. Oliveri's Office Locations
Michael V Oliveri17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 203, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (636) 536-7878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went in very doubtful that this was gonna be that avenue that could help me. But after meeting with him and all the testIng that he put me through I came out with a better understanding of what maybe causing my issues. The whole team was very professional very respectful to me and my problem. I highly recommend Dr Oliveri and his team.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1417901885
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Medical School & Rhode Island Hospital
- United States Air Force Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliveri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliveri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveri.
