Dr. Michael Palmer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Palmer, PHD is a Counselor in Cinnaminson, NJ.
Locations
Healthmark Counseling, LLC101 Route 130 S, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 Directions (856) 829-3385Monday10:00am - 9:00pmTuesday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Healthmark Counseling and Dr. Michael Palmer have nothing but outstanding! Mike has worked with me over the past year on many different occasions. He has always been Prompt, professional, and a huge help for me throughout different events of my life the past year. Highly Recommend! I hated to see any kind of counselors before him. He makes you feel right at home and at ease. I wouldn't go anywhere else
About Dr. Michael Palmer, PHD
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
