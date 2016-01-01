See All Surgical Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Michael Payne, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Michael Payne, PA-C

Michael Payne, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Michael Payne works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michael Payne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Orthopedics and Plastics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Michael Payne, PA-C

    • Surgical Assistance
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1619211935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
    • Chandler Regional Medical Center
    • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

