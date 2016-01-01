Dr. Michael Peck, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Peck, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Peck, OD
Dr. Michael Peck, OD is an Optometrist in Enid, OK.
Dr. Peck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Peck's Office Locations
-
1
Premiere Eyecare of Enid Pllc517 W Maine Ave, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 242-2300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peck?
About Dr. Michael Peck, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023026176
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peck works at
Dr. Peck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.