Michael Pendleton, CH

Chiropractic
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michael Pendleton, CH is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. 

Michael Pendleton works at Michael A. Pendleton Dc Ccsp PC in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael A. Pendleton Dc Ccsp PC
    7520 Montgomery Blvd NE Bldg E9, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 888-6800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 27, 2019
Have been a patient of Michael's for over 20 years and have sent lots of friends and neighbors to him. He discovered what was wrong with me. I had not been well for almost 3 years and had been through so many tests and blood work. He and his staff are so caring. Highly recommend!!
Diane — Jul 27, 2019
About Michael Pendleton, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417946153
Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Pendleton, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Pendleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michael Pendleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Pendleton works at Michael A. Pendleton Dc Ccsp PC in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Michael Pendleton’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Michael Pendleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Pendleton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Pendleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Pendleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

