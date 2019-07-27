Michael Pendleton, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Pendleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Pendleton, CH
Overview
Michael Pendleton, CH is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM.
Michael Pendleton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael A. Pendleton Dc Ccsp PC7520 Montgomery Blvd NE Bldg E9, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-6800
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Pendleton?
Have been a patient of Michael's for over 20 years and have sent lots of friends and neighbors to him. He discovered what was wrong with me. I had not been well for almost 3 years and had been through so many tests and blood work. He and his staff are so caring. Highly recommend!!
About Michael Pendleton, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1417946153
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Pendleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Pendleton works at
16 patients have reviewed Michael Pendleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Pendleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Pendleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Pendleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.