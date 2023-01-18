See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Michael Perry, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.6 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Michael Perry, PA-C

Michael Perry, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Michael Perry works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michael Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd
    1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 467-2316
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 12525 Philips Hwy
    12525 Philips Hwy Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2993
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Can’t say anything but good things about this man
    — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Michael Perry, PA-C
    About Michael Perry, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356385470
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

