Michael Peters is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Peters
Overview of Michael Peters
Michael Peters is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Michael Peters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Michael Peters' Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty7400 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Peters?
About Michael Peters
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235638289
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Peters works at
Michael Peters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.