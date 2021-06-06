See All Chiropractors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Michael Petty, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Petty, DC is a Chiropractor in Knoxville, TN. 

Dr. Petty works at Concord Chiropractic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concord Chiropractic Clinic
    10826 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2021
    Just wanted to take a minute to give feedback on my experiences with Dr. Koslowski and Concord itself. I took a fall stepping up on a wet curb since vision was partial blocked with the Covid mask. Left arm ended up going numb from the elbow down to ring finger and pinkie. My MD spoke of neurological tests and orthopedic surgery. Dr. Koslowski adjusted my collar bone and shoulder on the first visit. All back to being good. He then went on to provide a complete spinal adjustment and upper back pain eased away. MD informed it was likely arthritis setting in but a couple loud cracks later I regained motion and mobility not enjoyed for years. MD requested I lose the pandemic pounds added and now am doing so thanks to the elimination of back pain. These guys are for real. Tried other offices in years past and treatment was dragged out or only treated a symptom. More billings per patient. Not here. Three visits and quality of life returned. Office is pleasant and efficient.
    Mike M — Jun 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Petty, DC
    About Dr. Michael Petty, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679578132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Petty, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petty works at Concord Chiropractic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Petty’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Petty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

