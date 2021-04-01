Dr. Michael Pezza, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pezza, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Pezza, DC is a Chiropractor in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Bridgeport College Of Chiropractic.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 960 Reservoir Ave Ste 12, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 228-3091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, clean and safe environment. Dr. Pezza is extremely knowledgeable and has been keeping me mobile and living my best life.
About Dr. Michael Pezza, DC
- Chiropractic
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780901363
Education & Certifications
- University Of Bridgeport College Of Chiropractic
- Providence College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pezza accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pezza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pezza.
