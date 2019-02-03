Dr. Pines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Pines, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pines, PHD is a Psychologist in Glastonbury, CT.
Dr. Pines works at
Locations
-
1
James M. Conti Ph.d. LLC41c New London Tpke, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-0579
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Pines for six years. I doubt I would be alive today without his assistance. His calm manner made talking about anything easier. He returned all calls as soon as he was available.
About Dr. Michael Pines, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1891887691
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pines works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pines. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.