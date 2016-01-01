Michael Pischke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Pischke
Overview
Michael Pischke is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Michael Pischke works at
Locations
Northwest Allied Physicians Nw-7440 Oracle6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 370, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 797-5603
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health

Ratings & Reviews
About Michael Pischke
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326022005
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Pischke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Pischke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Pischke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Pischke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.