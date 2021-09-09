Michael Poitinger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Poitinger, CH
Overview
Michael Poitinger, CH is a Chiropractor in Toledo, OH.
Michael Poitinger works at
Locations
1825 N. Reynolds Rd.1825 N REYNOLDS RD, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 535-1331
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mike fixed my back.
About Michael Poitinger, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1912925249
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Poitinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michael Poitinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Poitinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Poitinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Poitinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.