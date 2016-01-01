Dr. Michael Pollock, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pollock, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Pollock, DC is a Chiropractor in North Chesterfield, VA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8707 Forest Hill Ave, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 272-9191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollock?
About Dr. Michael Pollock, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063438885
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.