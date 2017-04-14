Dr. Prezioso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Prezioso, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Prezioso, PHD is a Psychologist in Clinton, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 186 Center St Ste 295, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 735-0097
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Michael Prezioso to be caring, patient an above all extremely competent.
About Dr. Michael Prezioso, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790828572
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prezioso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prezioso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prezioso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prezioso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prezioso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.