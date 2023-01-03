Michael Probst has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Probst, PA-C
Overview
Michael Probst, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Milwaukee, WI.
Michael Probst works at
Locations
Advanced Healthcare3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 352-3100
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care provided. Easy to talk too
About Michael Probst, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629385893
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Probst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michael Probst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Probst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Probst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Probst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.