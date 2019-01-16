Dr. Michael-Renee Godfrey, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael-Renee Godfrey, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Michael-Renee Godfrey, PSY.D is a Counselor in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Locations
Soleil Counseling and Consulting LLC707 Whitlock Ave SW Ste H11, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (678) 401-8106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to. Compassionate. Very REAL. She is honest and has helped me tremendously in the short time I have been seeing her.
About Dr. Michael-Renee Godfrey, PSY.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1811227812
Education & Certifications
- Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godfrey works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
