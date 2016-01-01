Michael Roberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Roberts, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Roberts, LMHC is a Counselor in Spokane, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 705 W 7th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-7252
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Michael Roberts, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1851402788
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michael Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Roberts.
