Dr. Michael Rubino, PHD
Dr. Michael Rubino, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Calif. School Of Professional Psychology/ Doctorate In Psychol.
Locations
Rubino Counseling Services101 Gregory Ln Ste 33, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 827-9876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Our son has Asperger’s and was becoming aggressive. He has never really responded to therapy in the past, but we were desperate and decided to try again. To our amazement our son enjoyed the first session and could not wait to go back. Dr. Rubino’s office is decorated so any kid or teen would love to be in there combined with his patience and empathy is a winning combination. We would highly recommend him for any child with Aspergers or any teenager in general
About Dr. Michael Rubino, PHD
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Contra Costa Co Hlth Srvs
- Contra Costa Co
- Calif. School Of Professional Psychology/ Doctorate In Psychol
- St. Mary's College, Masters Degree
Dr. Rubino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubino speaks Italian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.
