Overview

Dr. Michael Rubino, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Calif. School Of Professional Psychology/ Doctorate In Psychol.



Dr. Rubino works at Rubino Counseling Services, Pleasant Hill, Ca 94523. Website www.rcs-ca.com in Pleasant Hill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.