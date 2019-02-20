Dr. Michael Rundlett, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rundlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rundlett, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Michael Rundlett, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Braintree, MA.
Dr. Rundlett works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Michael Rundlett654 Washington St # Ma, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 327-5080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rundlett?
He has changed my life so much. When i first saw him I didn't believe there was any hope of me getting out of the mess I was in. He helped me through some of the hardest times of my life and I've come out for the better. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone in need of counselling or any other help
About Dr. Michael Rundlett, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306936505
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital and Health Center
- Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rundlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rundlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rundlett works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rundlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rundlett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rundlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rundlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.