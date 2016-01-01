Dr. Michael Rutter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rutter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rutter, PHD is a Counselor in Buffalo, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 37 S Cayuga Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-7492
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rutter?
About Dr. Michael Rutter, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1942202445
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutter accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.