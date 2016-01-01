Dr. Michael Sawyer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sawyer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Sawyer, PHD is a Psychologist in Mandeville, LA.
Ochsner Health Center - Mandeville2810 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychology
- English
- 1619360138
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sawyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.