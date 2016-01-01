Michael Schreckengost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Schreckengost, FNP-BC
Overview of Michael Schreckengost, FNP-BC
Michael Schreckengost, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Schreckengost's Office Locations
- 1 1581 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Directions (702) 229-5061
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Schreckengost?
About Michael Schreckengost, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831733542
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Schreckengost has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Schreckengost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Schreckengost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Schreckengost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.