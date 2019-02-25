Dr. Michael Schulman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schulman, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schulman, DC is a Chiropractor in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.
Dr. Schulman works at
Locations
-
1
Gwinnett Neurosurgical PC753 Old Norcross Rd Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 545-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulman?
Dr. Schulman is a wonderful chiropractor who truly cares about his patients. He is always willing to listen and goes above and beyond to help in any way possible. His office is very clean and his staff has fantastic customer service.
About Dr. Michael Schulman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1174755300
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.