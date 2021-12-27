Michael Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Sims, PA-C
Overview
Michael Sims, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Longview, TX.
Michael Sims works at
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview805 Medical Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 232-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Michael Sims has always helped me. I appreciate him and his staff. They have worked me in on short notice.
About Michael Sims, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427053180
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Sims accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Michael Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.