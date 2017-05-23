Dr. Sisbarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Sisbarro, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sisbarro, PHD is a Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
Sheldon J Kaplan Phd and Associates3601 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-2666
Ratings & Reviews
We had our son tested with Dr. Sisbarro. My husband and I feel this was one of the best things we could have done to ensure our son's individual learning style was properly assessed; we can now move forward with a solid plan for our child's educational needs. Dr. Sisbarro has earned my family's confidence and we highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Michael Sisbarro, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sisbarro works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisbarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisbarro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisbarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisbarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.