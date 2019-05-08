Michael Sliwa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Sliwa, CCM
Overview
Michael Sliwa, CCM is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 12335 Hymeadow Dr Ste 450, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 219-0923
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michael's perceptive ability to see the big picture with my relationship issues allowed him to provide me with specific information to grow and change my life for the better getting my power back.
About Michael Sliwa, CCM
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1104998004
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Sliwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michael Sliwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sliwa.
