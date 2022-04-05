Dr. Slusky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Slusky, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Slusky, OD
Dr. Michael Slusky, OD is an Optometrist in Schaumburg, IL.
Dr. Slusky's Office Locations
Costco Hearing Aid #3871375 N Meacham Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 969-0867
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve gone to Dr Slusky for over 5 years and he’s great. I have sensitive eyes to minor vision changes and glass/contact script tolerances. The Dr and vision area in general really seem to care and offer top notch service.
About Dr. Michael Slusky, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1316075070
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slusky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slusky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Slusky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slusky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slusky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slusky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.